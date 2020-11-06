BTS member Jimin's kind act for a flight attendant surfaces and his actions moves fan's hearts

BTS member Jimin's kind actions and his fondness for his fans have surfaced through a broadcast recently.

In the episode of 'Problem Child in House' that aired on November 3, a question about the BTS member was given during the quiz segment. The question asked, "What did BTS's Jimin do for the flight attendant on the plane after realizing she was his fan?"





On this day, guest Aiki revealed that she was a BTS fan and answered the question. She revealed that Jimin had given her his autograph.

The answer was a story that was revealed by a Chinese fan through Weibo in January of last year. The fan was a flight attendant and claimed she met Jimin on a flight to LA when BTS was on their global tour.

She revealed that Jimin read a book throughout the flight and even organized the blanket and pillow on his seat before leaving the plane. The flight attendant was a fan of Jimin but could not ask him for his autograph because of the guidelines for flight attendants.

However, Jimin realized that she was his fans and left a special gift for her on his seat.

Jimin had left his autograph on his seat when he left. When the fan's story was revealed, many other fans were able to see Jimin's fondness and his heart toward his fans.



This story was revealed through the show 'Problem Child in House' after more than a year had passed. Many fans were moved by Jimin's kind actions off-camera when no one was looking.