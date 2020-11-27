tvN's 'Youn's Kitchen' confirmed to return with original cast + new member Choi Woo Sik

On November 27, tvN confirmed the return of the beloved reality program, 'Youn's Kitchen'!

According to the broadcasting station, "Cast members Youn Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Sik will be appearing in 'Youn's Kitchen' season 3. The program will air some time in mid-January."

Previously, it was reported that the new and original cast members of 'Youn's Kitchen' would begin filming for a new season in Korea, opening up a small restaurant in the Jeonnam region. For this season, brand new cast member Choi Woo Sik plans on testing his restaurant service skills alongside his close friends, Jung Yoo Mi and Park Seo Joon.

Look forward to tvN's 'Youn's Kitchen' season 3!

