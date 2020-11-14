Netizens are angry at how Vogue Italia stereotypes Korean Women

Netizens are angry at Vogue Italia for spreading negative stereotypes of Korean Women.



The issue arose after Vogue Italia published an article about K-Beauty on November 8th. In the article, Vogue Italia depicts Korea as a "peculiar country", "where the obsession with the appearance and the relentless pursuit of aesthetic perfection (regulated by rigid stereotypes) does not seem to suffer any setbacks".

The anecdote illustrating Korean women always had to get up before their husbands so that women won't reveal their bare faces to their men, along with a picture of an Asian woman right after the plastic surgery, added fuel to the fire.

Netizens expressed their anger in the comment section of the below Instagram post, saying:

"Wait, when was the last time I put on my makeup after I got married"

"What is this bull c*ap"

"How do I file a complaint?"

"Did they just write this article after watching a bunch of Korean dramas"

"I just lost my nationality..."

"What"





What do you think?