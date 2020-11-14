Fans show their support for TWICE's Jihyo after her breakup news with Kang Daniel

As previously reported, a representative from JYP Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that TWICE's Jihyo has broken up with Kang Daniel on November 10th. Fans are now showing their support for Jihyo after her breakup news.



On November 13th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting an article titled "TWICE's Jihyo updates Instagram for the first time since the breakup...getting over a breakup". Fans immediately criticized the article for reading too much into things and showed support for Jihyo in the comments.

Some of the comments include: "This is the reason why making their relationships public is shunned by the industry"

"I can't believe that's the actual title of the article smh"

"I thought she actually wrote about getting over a breakup when the reality is she just posted her stunning selfie"

"Jihyo looks prettier than ever <3"

"Ugh, the article itself and you reposting this article here... I can't even"

"I can only see how stunning she is in that selfie"

"I expect only the better and brighter future ahead of Jihyo"

The two met in 2018 after being introduced to each other by an acquaintance and began dating openly in August of last year. However, they had decided to part ways as both believed that their career is important to them and wanted to concentrate on their work.

