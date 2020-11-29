4

1

Posted by KayRosa

Netizens are amazed by STAYC's vocal talents in a live performance video with removed MR

Netizens are praising a rookie girl group for their live vocal talents.

On an online community forum, netizens talked about a particular MR-removed video in which STAYC members show off their vocal abilities. Taken from a recent 'Music Bank' performance, the video clearly reveals the live vocal and rap parts delivered by STAYC. 

The stable live singing in addition to the fast-paced dance moves amazed fans and netizens, who commented, "WOW, they are soooo good, I can't believe that they are rookies", "It's the same as the actual audio file", "Sometimes, the dance lines in a group don't sing as much, but these girls are ALL good", "The dancing is also 100% well done".

Other comments on YouTube include: 

"Isa, it's okay if you made a little mistake. It's actually a good thing, because without that people would have insisted that this is all AR"

"Their last MR-removed from 'Show! Music Core' was probably a little shaky because they were super nervous....the first stage...Are they really rookies..."

"I probably wouldn't be able to tell that it's MR-removed if it weren't for the heavy breathing sounds"

"I'm so shocked LOOOOOL pleaseeeeeeeeee become even more popular T_T this group has to..."

"This is live...? What people say about eating up CDs, this is really true for STAYC...What if they take an X-Ray photo and find CDs there..."

What do you think of STAYC's live?

