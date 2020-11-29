Former Wonder Girls member Lim says she shed tears after seeing TWICE members for the first time

Lim talked about her past days as a JYP Entertainment trainee.

On November 29, the former Wonder Girls member appeared as a mentor in a special KBS program called 'On Dream School'. During her speech, Lim reminisced her trainee days when she used to suffer from a feeling of self-dejection.

For example, upon meeting the current TWICE members for the first time, Lim had gotten a 'huge shock' because of how beautiful and talented they all were. She shared, "I cried starting from my first day as a trainee. When I was in Hong Kong, I used to think that I was the prettiest one who danced well. But everybody else was better and prettier than I was."

Lim also shared that TWICE's Jihyo particularly shocked. "I was so shocked, because her eyes were bigger than mine. I felt like a frog from a small well suddenly moved to a big sea," said Lim.

Eventually, however, Lim said she gained more and more confidence over the years and grew up as a mature idol.

In other news, 'On Dream School' was a special program dedicated to this year's students taking Korea's college entrance exams.

