13

7

News
Posted by KayRosa 56 minutes ago

Former Wonder Girls member Lim says she shed tears after seeing TWICE members for the first time

AKP STAFF

Lim talked about her past days as a JYP Entertainment trainee.

On November 29, the former Wonder Girls member appeared as a mentor in a special KBS program called 'On Dream School'. During her speech, Lim reminisced her trainee days when she used to suffer from a feeling of self-dejection.

For example, upon meeting the current TWICE members for the first time, Lim had gotten a 'huge shock' because of how beautiful and talented they all were. She shared, "I cried starting from my first day as a trainee. When I was in Hong Kong, I used to think that I was the prettiest one who danced well. But everybody else was better and prettier than I was."

Lim also shared that TWICE's Jihyo particularly shocked. "I was so shocked, because her eyes were bigger than mine. I felt like a frog from a small well suddenly moved to a big sea," said Lim.

Eventually, however, Lim said she gained more and more confidence over the years and grew up as a mature idol. 

In other news, 'On Dream School' was a special program dedicated to this year's students taking Korea's college entrance exams.

  1. TWICE
  2. Jihyo
  3. Lim
3 4,269 Share 65% Upvoted

7

pink_oracle9,685 pts 45 minutes ago 1
45 minutes ago

Actually, she said meeting them made her reminisce about her trainee days when she cried a lot.

Share

1 more reply

-3

hers-are-big-726 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago
Yep, Jihyo has big ones that make other girls envious.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Kai
Kai will perform "Mmmh" on Music Shows
1 hour ago   2   553
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 days ago   57   73,753

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND