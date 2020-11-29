Jessi candidly tells actor Lee Sang Yup that he is her ultimate ideal type

Jessi, "for the very first time", confessed to an actor that he is her ultimate ideal type.

In a recent episode of Jessi's YouTube series, actor Lee Sang Yup appeared as a guest interviewee. According to the female rapper, the two were very close friends and have known each other for quite some time. During the interview, the two played a bingo game of 'ideal types,' and Jessi playfully mentioned, "What if we actually start dating because of this?"

It turned out that Lee Sang Yup was Jessi's ideal type, and she stressed that he really does come closest to the qualities she looks for in a man. She said, "Sang Yup oppa is such a good person. But I think I say this a lot though (to my interviewees)...I say it every time someone comes in as a guest."

When Lee Sang Yup acted disappointed, she added, "No, but you really are my ultimate ideal type. This is the first time I'm admitting this kind of thing in my life."

During the interview, Lee Sang Yup noted that he doesn't have anyone among the celebrities as his ideal type. Check out the full interview below!