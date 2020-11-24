JTBC confirms cast & crew of drama 'Snowdrop' have all tested negative for COVID19

On November 25, JTBC confirmed with various media outlets that the cast and crew members of the upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' have all tested negative for COVID19.

Previously, JTBC's 'Snowdrop' halted all filming schedules after being notified that a supporting actor from the filming set had crossed paths with a COVID19 positive carrier. Now, JTBC has confirmed that the supporting actor has tested negative as of November 25. In addition, all staff and crew members who also had close contact with this supporting actor have tested negative.

JTBC stated, "We have not confirmed any rescheduled filming dates, but we plan on resuming filming soon while keeping in line with COVID19 prevention guidelines." 'Snowdrop', slated to air some time in 2021, stars Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, and more.

Meanwhile, various other cast and crew members of dramas including JTBC's 'Hush', SBS's 'Penthouse', and more are also currently confirming negative test results to COVID19.