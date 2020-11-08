Momoland wants to know if you're 'Ready or Not' in pink teaser images

Momoland has dropped neon themed teaser images for 'Ready or Not'.

The girls go for a neon pink kitsch theme in all the photos, which is on track with the concepts they've been releasing for this comeback. Momoland's title track "Ready or Not" was previously revealed to have been produced by Psy.

This is just the first batch of teaser images, however, and there will be 3 more every day until the 12th, followed by two MV teasers on the 13th and 16th. Check out the teaser images below and get ready for November 17th.





