JYJ's Yoochun agrees to pay 50 million KRW to woman who accused him of sexual assault

Yoochun has been ordered by the court to pay damages to the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

In 2016, 'A' accused Yoochun of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom. After investigations, Yoochun's case was dropped, and 'A' was tried for making false accusations. However, the Supreme Court found that 'A' was not guilty. Afterward, 'A' sought damages from Yoochun in July 2018. The court ordered forced arbitrations between the two parties, giving Yoochun an arbitration plan. Yoochun did not appeal the plan for two weeks, confirming the damages.

According to the forced arbitration, Yoochun has to pay 'A' 50 million KRW in damages, and has to pay 12% in interest if he has not paid her by September 1st, 2019. At the time, Yoochun said that he could not pay the damages because all he had to his name was 30 million KRW in a security deposit, and only 1 million KRW in cash.

According to 'A's legal team, Yoochun has sent them a plan of payment, which has been forwarded to 'A'. Yoochun will be paying 50 million KRW and the 6 million KRW in interest in two installments, one at the end of this year and one at the end of January 2021.