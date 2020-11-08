T1419 continue to drop second part of debut scheduler

T1419 has dropped the second part of their debut promotions!



The boys have gone through the first part of their debut scheduler, and now they're reading for their second week. They will be releasing their visual film on the 12th, 13th, and 14th, and release a teaser for their 'Daily Us' series on the 15th.



The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

