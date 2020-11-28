Korean netizens in awe over the unrivaled scale of BTS concerts all over the world

Korean netizens are in awe over the unrivaled scale of BTS concerts all over the world.



On November 27th, a post showcasing BTS concerts all over the globe gained attention on a popular online community. Originally titled, "BTS concert with a live audience in different countries", the original poster reminisces last year's tour of BTS with a number of pictures.

The United States

United Kingdom

France

Japan

Singapore

Thailand

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Korea

Over 400 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments regarding the post. Some of the comments include: "I was there... I really want to go to concerts again"



"These pictures are so pretty to look at wow"

"An all-time legend"

"F*** coronavirus ㅜㅠㅠㅠㅜ I had a ticket"

"Their fandom size is unmatched"

"I can't believe this was just last year"





What are your thoughts?

