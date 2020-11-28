Netizens are talking about Japanese idols that look like Korean celebrities.



On November 26th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for comparing Japanese idols with Korean celebrities. Originally titled "Johnny's idols that look like Korean celebrities", the following is the direct translation of the post and the comments.



"I found people with similar images or facial features while looking at Johnny's idols but don't take this too seriously it's a joke after all"

Takuya Kimura and Won Bin

Tomohisa Yamashita and Kim Hyun Joong

Taiga Kyomoto and Jang Hyun Sung

Ryusei Fujii and Dongwoon

Kei Inoo and Park Ji Hun

Kota Yabu and actress Park Jin Joo



Masaki Aiba and NCT's Renjun







Some of the comments are: "lmao Park Jin Joo and Kota Yabu"

"They do be like that sometimes lol"

"I can see why the OG poster chose such pairs hahaha"

"Aiba and Renjun? This ain't it chief"

"I don't see the similarities except for Won Bin and Kim Hyun Joong"

"Park Jin Joo and Yabu lol They really look like siblings"







What do you think?

