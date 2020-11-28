All 23 members of NCT get together for '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

NCT took home Daesang(the grand prize) for Album of the Year with 'NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1' at '2020 Asia Artist Awards', and their group photo at the award show had netizens buzzing.

NCT came out with 'NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1' on October 12th following the group's 2018 album 'Empathy'. The group usually promotes in its subunits such as NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV but all 23 members gathered for the album this time.





The boys stunned the Internet with their group photo as they created a long single-line queue in front of the photo wall. Some of the comments are:

"Wow NCT has more members than friends that I will ever have!"

"This is just an entire class lol"

"Well the more the merrier"

"I'm so proud of myself knowing all 23 members. Y'all are missing out if you don't stan NCT"

"NCT leader is literally like a homeroom teacher lol"

"I love extended NCT family<3"

"I didn't realize they were this big lol"





What do you think?