Jay Park personally speaks about the Brian Ortega incident on MBC's 'Radio Star'

Jay Park appeared on the November 4 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' and personally spoke about the Brian Ortega incident. UFC fighter Brian Ortega reportedly slapped Jay Park when he accompanied fighter Jung Chan Sung ("Korean Zombie") back in March during 'UFC 248.'

Host Kim Gu Ra began the talk by mentioning the incident stating, "Your name made it to the trending because of a feud between Brian Ortega, but we want to hear what happened from you. What happened then?"



Jay Park began stating, "I felt really thrown off at the time. Jung Chan Sung is my friend and also an athlete that I support. He's also part of AOMG, so I just simply wanted to translate for him. I also know a lot about MMA/UFC fighting. I also thought if I translated for him, he would be able to gain some spotlight as well."


Jay Park continued to explain, "I actually thought I censored everything while translating, but then someone told Brian Ortega that Chan Sung didn't say certain things, and I mistranslated them."


Jay Park explained there was a misunderstanding that Brian Ortega thought Jay Park was the one who was creating a feud between the two athletes. In turn, Brian Ortega became angered and hit Jay Park in the face.

Jay Park also explained that he was slapped suddenly and was caught off-guard, so his jaw became misaligned. He explained that he couldn't chew properly for a while because his teeth were overlapped.

Jay Park stated that he was angry at the time, but when the time passed he didn't want to put more energy into the incident, so he just let it pass. He stated, "I didn't want to waste any more energy into it. I'm also busy with my own life as it is."


ItzyRainyzCatz181 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I respect Jay's decision to not want to carry on with the situation, but he was assaulted and that's not okay. Karma's definitely gon bite Brian.

soapbox1,227 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Good for Jay, I appreciate that he chose to take the high road. And for Ortega, you'll get what you deserve someday

