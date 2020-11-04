Girls' Generation's Seohyun writes a message for the late comedian Park Ji Sun

Girls' Generation member Seohyun wrote a message for the late comedian Park Ji Sun.

On November 4th KST, Seohyun left a memorial message for Park Ji Sun through her Instagram story.

She wrote: "Jisun Unnie, you were the warmest and awesome person. I still couldn't believe I can't see you anymore, even on my way to you and on my way back from seeing you. It hurts my heart that I cannot still fathom how much it must have been difficult and painful for you."

Seohyun continued to write, "I hope you can be at peace there without any more pain. I pray and pray for you to rest in peace. I'll forever remember the beautiful comedian Park Ji Sun, who put all sincerity and effort into everything she did."



Park Ji Sun's burial will take place on November 5 at 7 AM KST.



