HyunA shows off a stunning physique in a Calvin Klein underwear

HyunA showed off her stunning physique in Calvin Klein underwear via her social media account.



On November 19th, HyunA posted a series of pictures of herself in Calvin Klein underwear on her Instagram. As always, she served up her signature cute and playful yet sultry looks. Some of the pictures were taken with Dawn, showing off their long-lasting relationship. HyunA and Dawn began publicly dating back in 2018 and continue to grow their love.





Fans are showering HyunA with compliments in the comments. Check out her posts below. What do you think?





