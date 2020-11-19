Former 'Burning Sun' promoter denies Seungri's prostitution mediation charges

Former 'Burning Sun' club promoter Mr. Kim came forward with a testimony denying Seungri's prostitution mediation charges.



Seungri's third hearing for his charges was held at the Ground Operation Command's general military court in Yongin on November 19 KST. As previously reported, the former Big Bang member is facing 8 charges, including solicitation of prostitution, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning Punishment of Sexual Crimes.



A total of 22 witnesses will be heard until December, and on November 19, witnesses Jung Joon Young, former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk, former Burning Sun club promoter Mr. Kim, and a woman referred to as 'A' were called to the court. However, only Mr. Kim, who is serving 4 years for indecent act charges and more, was present for the hearing. Jung Joon Young did not appear due to health reasons, and Yoo In Suk did not appear due to his upcoming sentencing hearing.



On Seungri's prostitution mediation charges, Mr. Kim stated, "I only did what was Yoo In Suk told me to do." He added that he witnessed the former CEO with 2 women, and he also witnessed Yoo In Suk having sexual intercourse with one of the women. He further stated he never witnessed Seungri having sexual relations with women or filming illegally without their consent.



Mr. Kim explained, "A friend I've been close with since I was younger was Seungri's university classmate, so we became close as we all hung out together. I used to be a club promoter, and then I operated a ramen restaurant chain and bar with Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun."



He continued, "In the police investigation, I referred to Seungri and Yoo In Suk as one group, but thinking about it now, it was only Yoo In Suk. When a Japanese acquaintance was matched with a prostitute at Seungri's Christmas party, I accompanied the woman to the hotel entrance as per Yoo In Suk's instructions. I couldn't remember clearly during the police questioning, so I said Yoo In Suk, Seungri, and Madam A had planned it. Now that I'm asked about it after speaking about the situation, I remember it was Yoo In Suk's doing."



Mr. Kim added, "Seungri had a lot of concerts abroad, so he didn't respond very quickly in our group chat room. As a celebrity, he was conscious about people and told his friends to be careful with their words and actions. He enjoyed hosting big parties like 'The Great Gatsby', but he has never spoken about his sexual desires."