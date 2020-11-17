Hyun Bin selected as first Korean global ambassador of 'OMEGA' luxury watches

Actor Hyun Bin has been chosen as the first ever Korean global ambassador of the luxury Swiss watch brand 'OMEGA'!

Regarding the decision to partner up with Hyun Bin, 'OMEGA' revealed, "Hyun Bin has a knack for portraying his characters with confidence and charisma. We've discovered that his dedication to excellent performance and attention to detail shown in his extensive career fit well with 'OMEGA's brand value. We are sure that as a star with no lacking qualities, he will work well with our luxurious 'OMEGA' time pieces."

Do you think Hyun Bin was a great choice as the new 'OMEGA' global ambassador?