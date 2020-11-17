Son Ye Jin talks about her decision to try Hollywood in 'Elle'

Actress Son Ye Jin greeted readers for the first time in a while through a lovely pictorial with 'Elle' magazine!

For this pictorial, Son Ye Jin showed off classic and simple fall/winter pieces, captivating readers with her natural beauty. During her interview, Son Ye Jin discussed her decision to try acting in Hollywood. Son Ye Jin is currently in talks to star in a Hollywood film called 'Cross'.

She revealed, "I wasn't particularly greedy about it in the past. For me, working on productions in Korea is plenty overwhelming, so I was worried about whether I would be able to act well in a different language. But now, I've begun to think that I might not be able to take on this challenge again if any more time passes. If I get the opportunity, I will do my best. I suspect that if I face it head on, there will be a lot to gain from the experience."

Check out some of Son Ye Jin's preview cuts above and below.