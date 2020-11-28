Hong Suk Chun calls out conservative YouTuber who keeps mentioning him

Hong Suk Chun called out a YouTuber who continues to mention him.

Sung Jae Jun, who calls himself a conservative YouTuber who brings light to the truth, has continuously criticized Hong Suk Chun on his broadcast. The celebrity has finally had enough and called the YouTuber out on his Instagram, writing, "You don't know me at all, but I'm shocked that you keep mentioning me. Sung Jae Jun. If you get to know me more, it'll be easier to attack me. Want to get coffee? Let me know. I'm sunbae in life, so it'll be on me. You're not my style, so you're not in danger, either."

