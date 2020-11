BTS ranked #2 on England's Official Chart.

The album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' ranked #2 on the Official Chart's 'Album Top 100'. The album also was #1 on 'Album Download Top 100' and 'Irish Album Top 50'. It was #2 on 'Album Update Top 100', #3 on 'Album Sales Top 100', #4 on 'Physical Album Top 100', and #5 on 'Scottish Album Top 100'.

Congratulations to BTS.