Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk reunite as an on-screen couple in upcoming remake film 'Josée' trailer

Actress Han Ji Min and actor Nam Joo Hyuk, who previously worked together for JTBC drama series 'The Light In Your Eyes', have reunited as teens in the upcoming remake film 'Josée'.

Directed by Kim Jong Kwan, 'Josée' is a Korean remake of the 2003 Japanese film 'Josée, the Tiger and the Fish'. The story follows the meeting of two unlikely teens, an ordinary high school student named Young Suk and a mysterious girl who goes by the name of Josée.

The production will be premiering in theaters in Korea some time in December of this year, expected to bring viewers a touching story of youth, love, and sorrow. Watch the first trailer for 'Josée' below and see how well Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk work together for their second on-screen couple chemistry!



