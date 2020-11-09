9

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gong Yoo to guest on 'Yoo Quiz On The Block'

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on November 10, actor Gong Yoo will be the next superstar to hang out with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho on tvN's 'Yoo Quiz On The Block'!

The actor is expected to attend the program's upcoming filming this week, answering quiz questions with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho and also updating viewers on what he's been up to lately! More specifically, Gong Yoo will be promoting his upcoming blockbuster film 'SeoBok', hitting theaters this December. 

Meanwhile, numerous top stars including Jung Woo Sung, Shin Min Ah, J.Y. Park, etc recently surprised viewers by appearing as guests on 'Yoo Quiz On The Block'. 

  1. Gong Yoo
  2. Jo Se Ho
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
0 1,246 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND