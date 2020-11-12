Girls' Generation's YoonA opens her official Instagram account

Girls' Generation's YoonA has opened her official Instagram account!

On November 13, SM Entertainment announced the launch of YoonA's very own, official Instagram account where the agency plans on notifying fans of all of her activities, behind-the-scenes photos, and more. The account will be managed jointly by YoonA and SM Entertainment and is separate from YoonA's personal Instagram, where she boasts over 11 million followers.

In light of her official Instagram's launch on November 13, YoonA decided to greet fans with a series of 9 lovely photos! Stay tuned for even more updates from YoonA's new Instagram, and also look out for her newest JTBC drama 'Hush' premiering on December 11 at 11 PM KST!

