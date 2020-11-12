Dongjun tests negative for COVID19 after crossing paths with a virus carrier

On November 13, Dongjun's agency Major Nine confirmed with news outlets, "Dongjun was informed recently that he had crossed paths with a COVID19 carrier, and underwent testing on November 12. As of November 13, Dongjun's test results have come back negative."

The agency continued, "Dongjun and his affiliated staff will continue to cooperate actively with COVID19 prevention measures. We apologize to fans for causing concerns, and also thank everyone for their encouragements."



Dongjun is expected to make adjustments to the filming schedule of his ongoing JTBC drama, 'More Than Friends'.

