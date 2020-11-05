Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 25 to October 31

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 25 to October 31 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 36,782,437 Points

2. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 34,594,683 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 32,896,678 Points

4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 30,852,380 Points

5. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 25,815,447 Points

6. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 21,146,390 Points

7. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 21,146,390 Points

8. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 192,267,605 Points

9. Crush with Taeyeon - "Let Me Go" - 19,167,633 Points

10. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 19,062,550 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. SuperM - 'Super One'

2. TWICE - 'Eyes Wide Open'

3. TXT - 'minisode1 _ Blue Hour'

4. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1'



5. Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'



6. CIX - 'HELLO Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time'



7. The Boyz - '[CHASE]'



8. DRIPPIN - '[Boyager]'



9. Stray Kids - 'IN生'



10. LOONA - '[12_00]'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"



4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"





Source: Gaon

