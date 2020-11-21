Former DIA member Eunjin debuts as live streamer

Former DIA member Eunjin has debuted as a live streamer.



Eunjin announced her departure from DIA in May of 2018 due to health issues, and she's now started up her first broadcast as an internet streamer on Afreeca TV. On her first broadcast, the former girl group member expressed, "I opened an Afreeca TV account after only doing live streams on Instagram."



She continued, "When I debuted, I streamed on Afreeca TV with my team members. It was fun at the time too. I wanted to stream again at least one more time. I think a lot of people don't know about it yet. When I promote it a lot more, I want to do content revolving around giving advice."



As for what she's up to now, Eunjin revealed she's employed in a job outside of the entertainment industry, and when asked about malicious comments, she said, "I'll ignore those things and won't read them."



In other news, Eunjin also recently opened up a YouTube channel to communicate with fans.

