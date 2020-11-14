A screen test video of aespa's Giselle stuns the Internet

SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa's Giselle's beauty created online buzz once again.

On November 13th, a popular Internet community post gained attention for posting screenshots of Giselle's screen test audition. Previously, Giselle's past pictures have landed on a trending page for her gorgeous visual.



Netizens commented: "I personally think she is the prettiest in the group"

"Omg, the teasers definitely didn't do justice"

"She looks better with lighter makeup"

"I'm so looking forward to their debut stage!"

"Looking at these screenshots I 100% think she is the SM type"

"Nicole + Krystal + Jiho"

"The more I look at her pictures the prettier she gets"



"Stunning"



Meanwhile, aespa will be making their debut on November 17 at 6 PM KST with "Black Mamba". What do you think?