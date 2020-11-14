9

5

News
Posted by olmal 49 minutes ago

A screen test video of aespa's Giselle stuns the Internet

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa's Giselle's beauty created online buzz once again. 

On November 13th, a popular Internet community post gained attention for posting screenshots of Giselle's screen test audition. Previously, Giselle's past pictures have landed on a trending page for her gorgeous visual. 

Netizens commented: "I personally think she is the prettiest in the group"

"Omg, the teasers definitely didn't do justice"

"She looks better with lighter makeup"

"I'm so looking forward to their debut stage!"

"Looking at these screenshots I 100% think she is the SM type"

"Nicole + Krystal + Jiho" 

"The more I look at her pictures the prettier she gets"

"Stunning"

Meanwhile, aespa will be making their debut on November 17 at 6 PM KST with "Black Mamba". What do you think?

  1. aespa
  2. Giselle
9 3,328 Share 64% Upvoted

2

2ice5,221 pts 19 minutes ago 1
19 minutes ago

She looks so amazing with that blonde hair, which very few people can pull off. Reminds me of Red Light era Krystal.

Share

1 more reply

1

minivilly558 pts 32 minutes ago 3
32 minutes ago

Not a hater, but her past pictures look very different, where did her jaw disappear to...?

https://bts-kpop.fr/wp-content...

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND