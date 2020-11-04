17

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wanna One members are in talks to perform on '2020 MAMA' together

AKP STAFF

Wanna One members might reunite to present a joint performance.

On November 5th KST, insiders confided that members of the popular project boy group, Wanna One, might join together for a performance on CJ ENM's '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)'. It was reported CJ saw the potential of this project from the previous special Wanna One performance on 'KCON: TACT season 2'. They favorably saw the 20.24% increase in Wanna One related search queries across various portals after 'KCON: TACT season 2'.  

Wanna One debuted as a project group of Mnet's "Produce 101 Season 2," which aired in 2017. They won the Rookie of the Year award and the Grand Prize award, gaining explosive popularity. The contract ended on December 31, 2018, and the group was disbanded. The members returned to their respective agencies after the last concert in January 2019.

Since then, fans have wanted a reunion performance even after the group disbanded. This desire may be fulfilled in the '2020 MAMA'. What do you think? 

  1. Wanna One
7 4,044 Share 85% Upvoted

3

Mssunshiie3 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Pls let this happenI miss them already.

Share

3

Pendragonx2,350 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago
oh damn... I guess this means there's also hope for IOI someday as well!..
Fans must be crazy excite!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
4 days ago   320   128,426

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND