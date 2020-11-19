Eric Nam says hello to his fans as he practices his smile for them

Singer Eric Nam uploaded a few cute selfies on his Instagram as he updated his fans.



On November 19th, Eric Nam posted a series of photos with the caption "I've been practicing my smile" along with an awkward smiling emoticon.

In the photos, Eric Nam showed off his adorable charm as he smiled awkwardly at the camera. Fans were drawn by Eric Nam's good looks with his hair parted to reveal his forehead and thick set of eyebrows.

Many fans gave Eric Nam the nickname of the 'Human vitamin' as they feel energized and happy just from looking at him.

Meanwhile, Eric Nam released the single "Attraction" in collaboration with the webtoon 'Bunny and Guys' and Naeun.







