Highlight's Kikwang says he grew taller while serving his mandatory military duty

Recently, Highlight member Kikwang stated that he had grown while serving his mandatory military duty.



Kikwang held a Vlive broadcast on November 19th celebrating his return from his military duty. The singer had been discharged from his service on November 18th KST and wanted to take time to communicate and connect with fans.



On this day, he amazed fans when he revealed he had grown a few centimeters while being in the mandatory military service.



Kikwang stated, "I got a health checkup while being in the army and my height was over 172 centimeters. I need to tell Naver so they can update my information."

Then he continued to state, "Right now my profile information says I'm 170.8 centimeters and I think I look small so I think they need to change my information."



Kikwang stated he thinks he had grown because he was able to stick to a fixed schedule and was able to eat well. Kikwang stated, "It would have been better if I grew more. I think I could have grown to 178 cm tall if I had gone to the military service when I was younger," and made his fans laugh.



Meanwhile, Kikwang enlisted in the mandatory service as a conscripted police officer in April of last year and officially returned on November 18th KST.







