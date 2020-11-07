BTS win #1 + Performances from November 7th '700th Episode Special' of 'Show! Music Core'!

﻿ ﻿

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's '700th Episode Special,' MAMAMOO came back with "AYA", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Love Killa", AB6IX returned with "Salute", SECRET NUMBER made their comeback with "Got That Boom", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Gotcha", and Hong Jin Young come back with "Never Ever".



As for the winners, BTS, TWICE, and Refund Sisters were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included (G)I-DLE, Pentagon, Second Aunt KimDaVi, Chani x Hyunjin x Minju, TWICE, Song Min Ho, LOONA, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, Pentagon, and VERIVERY.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO







==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X







==

COMEBACK: AB6IX







==

COMEBACK: SECRET NUMBER







==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon







==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young







===

(G)I-DLE







==

Pentagon







==

Second Aunt KimDaVi







==

Chani x Hyunjin x Minju







==



TWICE







==

Song Min Ho







==

LOONA







==

DRIPPIN







==

P1Harmony







==

Pentagon







==

VERIVERY







===

