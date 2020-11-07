BTS win #1 + Performances from November 7th '700th Episode Special' of 'Show! Music Core'!

105

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's '700th Episode Special,' MAMAMOO came back with "AYA", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Love Killa", AB6IX returned with "Salute", SECRET NUMBER made their comeback with "Got That Boom", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Gotcha", and Hong Jin Young come back with "Never Ever".

As for the winners, BTS, TWICE, and Refund Sisters were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included (G)I-DLEPentagonSecond Aunt KimDaViChaniHyunjinMinjuTWICESong Min HoLOONADRIPPINP1HarmonyPentagon, and VERIVERY. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO


==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X


==

COMEBACK: AB6IX


==

COMEBACK: SECRET NUMBER


==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young


===

(G)I-DLE


==

Pentagon


==

Second Aunt KimDaVi


==

Chani x Hyunjin x Minju


==

TWICE


==

Song Min Ho


==

LOONA


==

DRIPPIN


==

P1Harmony


==

Pentagon


==

VERIVERY


===

  1. BTS
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
rania43,732 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Dynamite will break bwl’s record next week.
Expecting 2 more wins for dynamite in music core 💜💜💜


melon unique listeners for dynamite today is 538,964!!!!

3

Huhuhh866 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Congrats BTS 🎊🎉.. On November 7th '700th Episode Special'.. not to forget this year BTS - 7th year.. 7 such a lucky number for them 💜💜

