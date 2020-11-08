CNBLUE drops teaser schedule for long-awaited comeback album 'RE-CODE'

CNBLUE is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback!

On November 8 KST, the FNC Entertainment band dropped the teaser schedule for their 8th mini album 'RE-CODE,' their first Korean album since their 2017 release '7°CN.' According to the schedule, teasers will begin starting on November 10, with the band releasing jacket image teasers, music video teasers, the album's tracklist, and a highlight medley video before the album's release date.

Meanwhile, 'RE-CODE,' which is set for release on November 17, is the band's first since the members renewed their contracts with their agency.

Check out the schedule below!