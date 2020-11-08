TWICE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from TXT, P1Harmony, WINNER's Song Min Ho, TREASURE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, NTX debuted with "Magic Shoes," P1Harmony debuted with "Siren," and DRIPPIN debuted with "Nostalgia." Secret Number returned with "Got That Boom," AB6IX made their comeback with "Salute," CIX returned with "Jungle," TXT came back with "Blue Hour," Park Ji Hoon came back with "Gotcha," Hong Jin Young returned with "Never Ever," TWICE made their comeback with "I Can't Stop Me," WINNER's Song Min Ho made his solo comeback with "Run Away," MAMAMOO returned with "Aya," MONSTA X came back with "Love Killa," TREASURE made their comeback with "MMM," and H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk returned with "She."



As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me." In the end, TWICE won with the single "I Can't Stop Me."

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: P1Harmony

SOLO COMEBACK: WINNER's Song Min Ho

COMEBACK: TWICE

COMEBACK: TREASURE

COMEBACK: TXT

