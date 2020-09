Former AOA member ChoA has returned as the bright and lovely endorsement model of an upcoming new mobile game, 'Element 9'!

Rocking her signature, short bob style in light brown, ChoA greets fans as an adorable toy store clerk in her latest CF series. While working the cash register at the toy store, ChoA encounters a robot mascot whom she falls in love with!

Check out part 1 of the cute CF above, and part 2 featuring ChoA and the robot's duet dance performance, below!