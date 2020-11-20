BTS win #1 + Performances from November 20th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, aespa debuted with "Black Mamba", BAE173 made their debut with "Crush on U", Bling Bling debuted with "G.G.B", BTOB 4U made their unit debut with "Show Your Love", and COOING debuted with "Light Pink". Momoland came back with "Ready or Not", Norazo returned with "Bread", JBJ95 made a comeback with "Jasmin", and AleXa came back with "Revolution".



As for the winners, BTS and Taemin were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performers also included GFriend, E'LAST, Natty, STAYC, AB6IX, SECRET NUMBER, P1Harmony, VERIVERY, Cosmic Girls CHOCOME, and Kim Yeon Ja.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: aespa







==

DEBUT: BAE173







==

DEBUT: Bling Bling







==

DEBUT: BTOB 4U







==

DEBUT: COOING







===

COMEBACK: Momoland







==

COMEBACK: Norazo







==

COMEBACK: JBJ95







==

COMEBACK: AleXa







===

GFriend







==

E'LAST







==

Natty







==

STAYC







==

AB6IX







==

SECRET NUMBER







==

P1Harmony







==

VERIVERY







==

Cosmic Girls CHOCOME







==

Kim Yeon Ja







===

