Former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung to be discharged from military next month

Former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung is set be discharged from the military next month.



On November 20, LM Entertainment told fans Yoon Ji Sung is currently on his last vacation while serving his mandatory military service, and according to COVID-19 protocol, he won't be returning to the base until his discharge on December 13.



The label stated, "We sincerely thank the fans for waiting with love for a long time, and we hope you will warmly welcome Yoon Ji Sung, who will return safely after completing his military duty."



Yoon Ji Sung enlisted for his military service in May of last year after the disbandment of Wanna One.