66

3

News
Posted by germainej 21 hours ago

Former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung to be discharged from military next month

AKP STAFF

Former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung is set be discharged from the military next month.

On November 20, LM Entertainment told fans Yoon Ji Sung is currently on his last vacation while serving his mandatory military service, and according to COVID-19 protocol, he won't be returning to the base until his discharge on December 13.

The label stated, "We sincerely thank the fans for waiting with love for a long time, and we hope you will warmly welcome Yoon Ji Sung, who will return safely after completing his military duty."

Yoon Ji Sung enlisted for his military service in May of last year after the disbandment of Wanna One. 

  1. Yoon Ji Sung
6 5,510 Share 96% Upvoted

2

Anandita2227 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Time passed so early

Share

0

efem3,250 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

Excited to have dear Jisung back ♥

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND