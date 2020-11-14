Son Tae Young gives update on Kwon Sang Woo after his surgery

Son Tae Young gave fans an update on her husband Kwon Sang Woo's condition after his surgery.



On November 14, Son Tae Young let fans know Kwon Sang Woo's ankle surgery had gone as planned. She posted a photo of the actor in his hospital bed on Instagram along with the message, "Thank you to everyone for worrying for us... the surgery went well... He injured his ankle a long time ago... After that, whenever he filmed a movie or drama, it was impossible to hold him back because he tried to turn down the help of stunt actors... That gradually built up, and eventually, it all came up at once. Honey, I think it's time for you to start accepting the help of others."



She continued, "You know you need to take care of your health in order to play the roles you want for a long time, right? Let's be strong. Hope your drama and movie shoots go well without any issues, and let's recover fully. Do a good job memorizing your lines for 'Delayed Justice' too."



In other news, Kwon Sang Woo is starring in the SBS drama 'Delayed Justice' alongside Bae Sung Woo, Kim Joo Hyun, and Jung Woong In.

