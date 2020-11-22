BTS takes home two awards from the '2020 American Music Awards'

BTS is packing their bags with more awards.
The boys attended the '2020 American Music Awards', where they've been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' as well as 'Favorite Social Artist'. They were up against Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 in the first category, and up against Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, EXO, and NCT 127 for the second category. They won both 'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' as well as 'Favorite Social Artist'.
Not only that, they also performed "Life Goes On" for the first time at the '2020 AMAs' as the closing act. Congratulations to BTS!
