Go around Seoul virtually with ATEEZ, Stray Kids, NCT, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, Kim Chung Ha, and BVNDIT with 'Play Seoul'

Various K-pop stars are taking fans around a virtual tour of Seoul.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minnie took fans on a 'Hip-treet Tour' that introduced the 'hip' streets of Seoul. Yuqi toured Euljiro, while Minnie toured Itaewon. The Boyz' members took fans around a traditional tour of Seoul, including the Hanok village as well as the palaces in Seoul. Stray Kids introduced the 'healing' areas of Seoul, including bike riding, water leisure activities, and the SEoul Forest.

ATEEZ's episode will air on the 24th, NCT's episode will air on the 25th, and Kim Chung Ha and BVNDIT's Yiyeon's episode will it on the 26th through the KBS Kpop YouTube channel as well as the VisitSeoul channel.

How many have you watched?

  1. ATEEZ
  2. BVNDIT
  3. (G)I-DLE
  4. Kim Chung Ha
  5. NCT
  6. Stray Kids
  7. The Boyz
istananangel218 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

bang chan? i want to tour with chan

destinie-1132-99 pts 26 minutes ago 2
26 minutes ago

sorry dont stan

