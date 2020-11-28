Hong Jin Young completely edited out of 'Buddy into the Wild'

Hong Jin Young has been completely edited out of a variety program.

She was one of the in-studio MCs for 'Buddy into the Wild'. However, on a recent episode, she was almost completely edited out both visually and audibly. She wasn't even in the full studio shots, and her voice was only heard whenever she was exclaiming in awe at certain scenes.

This comes after her plagiarism accusations that she had plagiarized her graduate thesis. She had been accused of copying 74% of her thesis.