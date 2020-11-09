Actor Kim Sun Ho offered male lead role in next drama while still in the middle of filming tvN's 'Start Up'

On November 10, actor Kim Sun Ho's label Salt Entertainment responded to reports that he has already chosen his next project after tvN's 'Start Up'.

The agency rep told media outlets, "It's true that Kim Sun Ho has received an offer for a new tvN drama, 'Link'. However, it is difficult for him to give a firm answer, as he is still in the middle of filming 'Start Up'. He will be looking over the script soon."

Previously, it was reported that Kim Sun Ho has been offered the male lead role of a new tvN drama titled 'Link: Eat, Love, Like Your Life Depends On It' (literal translation). Recently, the actor's popularity has skyrocketed via various online communities due to his lovable character in tvN's 'Start Up'. Many netizens have started a series of "boyfriend" threads involving Kim Sun Ho, sharing their severe cases of the "second male lead syndrome".