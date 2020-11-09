New tvN drama 'Day and Night' unveils dark, ominous posters of Nam Goong Min, Seolhyun, & more

tvN's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series 'Day and Night' has released dramatic character posters of Nam Goong Min, Seolhyun, and Lee Chung Ah ahead of its premiere.

'Day and Night' is a mystery/crime genre centered around an unsolved case at a small village 28 years ago. In the story, Nam Goong Min plays the role of a former detective Do Jung Woo who has gone rogue, while opposite him, Seolhyun takes on the female police officer Gong Hye Won. In addition, actress Lee Chung Ah greets viewers on the small-screen as a former FBI agent and special investigator, Jamie.

Nam Goong Min x Seolhyun x Lee Chung Ah's 'Day and Night' is expected to premiere on tvN starting this November 30 at 9 PM KST. What do you think of the mysterious premise of the drama so far?

