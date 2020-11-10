EXO's Kai gives fans a heart attack as he reacts to Taemin's 'IDEA:理想' MV dressed as a bear in pajamas

EXO's Kai effectively gave fans a massive heart attack with his most recent Instagram live broadcast!

Back on November 9, Kai decided to go live on Instagram specifically to do a MV reaction to SHINee Taemin's comeback title track, "IDEA:理想"! As soon as he began the live broadcast, his adorable and fluffy bear hat garnered attention from fans. The hat matched perfectly with his pajamas and completed an adorable, teddy bear in pajamas look! Kai, on the other hand, nonchalantly began talking with fans, commenting that he had to wear the hat because his hair was a mess.

He then began reacting to Taemin's MV right away, sharing with fans that he actually heard Taemin's comeback songs a long time ago while Taemin was preparing for his comeback. You can watch a full recap of Kai's reaction and live broadcast, below!

Netizens couldn't help but swoon, as they left comments like,

"Whenever I see Kai and Taemin's friendship, I always wish I had a friend like that. They look so good."

"I hope their friendship lasts forever... I'm Taemin's fan but I will diligently listen to Kai-nim's solo album once it comes out!!"

"OMG that bear hat is too cute."

"They say you can judge a person by their friends... Kai, Taemin, Ravi, they all seem like really good kids TT."

"Where did he find a hat that is literally an extension of him like that kekekeke."

"Heol that pajama bear look is so freaking cute."

"WTF too f***ing cute, where did he get that hat kekekeke."

"Taemin, we will be watching your Instagram on the day that Jongin's solo MV comes out, please do your best!"

and more!

Have you listened to Taemin's comeback album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' yet?