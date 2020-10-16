WINNER's Song Min Ho unveils a more defined silhouette in 2nd solo comeback teaser poster

6

WINNER's Song Min Ho has released a second teaser poster for his upcoming 2nd solo album, 'Take'!

In this poster, Song Min Ho's silhouette is more clearly visible reflected in a puddle of water on the ground, as the star looks up at a bright blue sky. Song Min Ho's 2nd full album 'Take' comes nearly 2 years after his solo debut album 'XX', during which his title track "Fiancé" topped numerous music charts and received widespread love. 

Now, fans will only have to wait a few more weeks for Song Min Ho's new album release, coming up this October 30!

