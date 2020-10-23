8

WINNER's Song Min Ho teases his solo comeback with M/V spoiler for "Run Away"

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Song Min Ho has released M/V spoiler for his upcoming title track "Run Away". 

On October 24 at noon KST, Song Min Ho treated fans with a sneak preview of the upcoming M/V for the comeback title track "Run Away". In this short clip, the idol continues the cryptic theme from previous teasers, heightening fans' anticipations. 

Song Min Ho's first solo comeback in 2 years with 2nd full album, 'Take' is coming up on October 30 at 6 PM KST so stay tuned. 

Are you excited about Song Min Ho's 2nd full album, 'Take'?

