AB6IX unveils 'SALUTE' cover artwork and netizens vote their favorite comeback concept

AB6IX is gearing up for their comeback and their various concept photos had netizens buzzing.



On October 24th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for creating a poll regarding AB6IX's 4 different comeback concepts. The post is originally titled, "Everyone is split over this idol group's teaser concepts" and posted 4 concept photos of the group. Over 400 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments.

Some of the comments include:

"I can't choose. They look stunning in all 4 concepts ugh."

"Wow, their stylist team is working very hard."

"Their garments look really high quality."

"I wish my idol would do something similar ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ These look gorgeous and majestic"

"I'm in love with the first regal concept omg."

Which one is your favorite?

In related news, AB6IX just revealed the cover of their 3rd mini-album 'SALUTE' ahead of their comeback on November 2 at 6 PM KST. Check out the cover artwork below.

