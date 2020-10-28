TWICE's new album 'Eyes Wide Open' tops iTunes charts in 32 countries

TWICE is dominating the world's iTunes charts with their first full-length album released in three years.



According to JYP Entertainment, on October 28, the girl group's album 'Eyes Wide Open' topped the 'Top Album' charts on iTunes in 32 countries. Now the girls have a new record of topping charts in the largest number of countries simultaneously worldwide.



The album also topped the charts on the Hanteo Chart and Gaon Chart in the Korean music charts.



The music video for the title track "I Can't Stop Me" garnered 32 million views after less than two days since it was released. The girl group also proved their global popularity as the song topped the charts in Japan's Line Music and China's QQ Music Chart.







TWICE took the time to thank fans as the thirteen albums they released so far since debut were all successful.



Dahyun stated, "This is all thanks to our fans. Without ONCE (TWICE's fandom), we couldn't have achieved this. We're always thinking they are with us in this."



Momo also stated, "I didn't think we would receive so much love. We tried very hard to show fans a good performance."



However, TWICE will not stop here. They want to improve more and more as they set higher goals.



Sana stated, "We try to show a more perfect performance, and nothing can stop us now from trying harder."





