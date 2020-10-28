10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

This is what happens when a rapper reveals a tattoo with his bank account number

Rapper Woo Won Jae stated that fans deposited money after finding out that one of his tattoos was actually his bank account number.

 

On October 28th, he appeared on GQ Korea's YouTube channel on a video in which he introduced his tattoos and spoke about the meaning behind them.

Woo Won Jae explained that the number on his wrist is his bank account number. He explained that he got this bank account when he made a contract with AOMG

The rapper stated that he felt lazy when he had to dig through his phone every time he visited the bank or every time he needed the account number. So he decided to inscribe the bank account number on his wrist.

Rapper Woo Won Jae then shared the story of how his fans sent money to his bank account when the tattoo artist posted the tattoo on social media. He had to tell his fans not to send him money because they continued to send him money on that account.

Mei_Matsumoto-23,048 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

LittleSukie4,595 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Bwahahaha, this is funny as hell.

